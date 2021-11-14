Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.09.

IFC stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$138.93 and a 12 month high of C$178.28.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

