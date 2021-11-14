Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $3,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $4,885,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,468,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.