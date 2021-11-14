Contrasting CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Scientific Games alerts:

87.7% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scientific Games and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69% CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.55 -$569.00 million $1.83 39.26 CleanSpark $10.03 million 76.01 -$23.35 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.26, meaning that its stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scientific Games and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

Scientific Games currently has a consensus target price of $83.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.