Contrasting Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Centogene has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -6.88% -25.39% -11.57% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centogene and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $146.64 million N/A -$24.49 million ($0.83) -11.95 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 396.96 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.65

Centogene has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centogene and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.53%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.49%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Centogene.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

