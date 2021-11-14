CONTRACOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $24.39 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $412,297.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

