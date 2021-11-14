Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

