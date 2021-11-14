Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFXTF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.