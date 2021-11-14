Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,442. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.85.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.96.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

