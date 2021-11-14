Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.96.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.