Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 43,501 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $121,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northern Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $87.73 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

