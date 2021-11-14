Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 36,746 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,746 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $31,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average of $203.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

