Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 21,633 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

