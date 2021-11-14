Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,475 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $65,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $254,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,454,000 after purchasing an additional 493,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BAM opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

