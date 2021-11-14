Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 682,318 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure comprises approximately 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $102,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.