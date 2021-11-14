Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

