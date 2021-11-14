Comparing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 4 8 0 2.54

Versus Systems presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $46.31, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% GoodRx -41.36% -32.49% -16.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 30.87 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -3.98 GoodRx $550.70 million 29.97 -$293.62 million ($0.71) -58.76

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

