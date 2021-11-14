Comparing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10%

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 Callon Petroleum 1 7 2 0 2.10

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.66%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.97%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.26 -$408.48 million $0.57 17.23 Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 3.43 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -5.66

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Callon Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

