Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Commerzbank stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

