Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Financial Comparison

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares XL Fleet and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Commercial Vehicle Group 1.77% 24.16% 5.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Commercial Vehicle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 37.39 -$60.61 million $0.02 273.14 Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.42 -$37.05 million $0.52 17.38

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for XL Fleet and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

XL Fleet currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.93%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Risk and Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats XL Fleet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

