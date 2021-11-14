Comerica Bank Sells 2,322 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.35.

NYSE CI opened at $217.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

