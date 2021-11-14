Comerica Bank Sells 1,082 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.09 and a 52-week high of $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

