Comerica Bank Purchases 2,435 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 48.8% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $231.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.97 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.