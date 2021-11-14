Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

