Comerica Bank Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $123,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $197.86 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

