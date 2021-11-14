Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.27 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

