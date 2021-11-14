Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 59.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.50 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

