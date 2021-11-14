ColossusXT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $43.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012747 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004110 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,296,427,009 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.