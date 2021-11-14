Colony Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Seeyond raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $756.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $762.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

