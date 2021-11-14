Colony Group LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

