Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 81,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,930,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $712,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $126.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $118.23 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

