Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DaVita by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

