Colony Group LLC Buys New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $444.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.18. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

