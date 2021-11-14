Colony Group LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

