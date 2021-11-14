Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 189,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193,468 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

COLL stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

