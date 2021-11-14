CoinFi (COFI) Price Up 21.7% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.17 million and $61,446.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00220839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00087038 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

