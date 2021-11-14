Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

