Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $17.99 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

