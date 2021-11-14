Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

COGT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 212,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

