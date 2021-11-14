Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $73.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

