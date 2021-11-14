Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $487.76

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $487.76, but opened at $504.62. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $499.00, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

