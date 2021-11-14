City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIO. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $817.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

