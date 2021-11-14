Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 29,411 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,168,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APSG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

