Citadel Advisors LLC Has $12.11 Million Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 258.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 227,256 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFIV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

