Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.

CI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.35.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

