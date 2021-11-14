CIBC Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

FSZ opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,475,800. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,500,517.54. Insiders have sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 over the last ninety days.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

