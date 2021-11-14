CIBC Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.80.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$111.72 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of C$89.13 and a one year high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

