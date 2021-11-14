CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

CI Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

