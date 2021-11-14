CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.
CI Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
