Christopher Pappas Sells 300,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

