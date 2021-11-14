Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,863 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $62,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $152.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

