Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Chimerix stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

